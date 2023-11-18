Big Ten foes will clash when the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) meet the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Iowa vs. Illinois?

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Iowa City, Iowa
  • Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Iowa 28, Illinois 14
  • Iowa is 6-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).
  • The Hawkeyes have a 2-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
  • Illinois has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.
  • The Fighting Illini have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +130 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Hawkeyes' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Iowa (-3)
  • Against the spread, Iowa is 4-4-1 this season.
  • The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in six chances).
  • Illinois has two wins versus the spread in 10 games this season.
  • The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (32.5)
  • Five of Iowa's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 32.5 points.
  • This season, nine of Illinois' games have finished with a combined score higher than 32.5 points.
  • The over/under for the contest of 32.5 is 10.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Iowa (18.8 points per game) and Illinois (23.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Iowa

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 36.8 38.3 35
Implied Total AVG 24.1 26.2 21.5
ATS Record 4-4-1 2-2-1 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 2-7-0 2-3-0 0-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-1 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Illinois

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47.1 44.1 51.5
Implied Total AVG 27.1 26.3 28.3
ATS Record 2-8-0 0-6-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-2 2-1

