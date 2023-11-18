The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Incarnate Word vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Lions averaged.

Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.8% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Lions finished 142nd.

The Cardinals put up an average of 70.8 points per game last year, just 1.1 more points than the 69.7 the Golden Lions gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, Incarnate Word went 9-8.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.

In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up eight fewer points per game at home (70.5) than on the road (78.5).

Incarnate Word sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule