Our projection model predicts the Incarnate Word Cardinals will take down the Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday, November 18 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Husky Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-6.8) 48.9 Incarnate Word 28, Houston Christian 21

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

The Cardinals' three games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies put together a 3-6-1 ATS record last year.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Cardinals vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston Christian 26.3 25.9 33.0 8.5 21.0 39.8 Incarnate Word 32.3 19.0 39.0 21.3 27.0 17.2

