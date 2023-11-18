The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) will square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (4-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars will try to pull off an upset as 7-point underdogs. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. Houston matchup in this article.

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Houston Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma State (-7) 59.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oklahoma State (-6.5) 59.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

  • Houston has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.
  • The Cougars have been an underdog by 7 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Oklahoma State has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

