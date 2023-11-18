Southland opponents match up when the Houston Christian Huskies (5-4) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-2) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Husky Stadium.

Houston Christian is putting up 26.3 points per game on offense this year (57th in the FCS), and is allowing 25.9 points per game (62nd) on the defensive side of the ball. Incarnate Word has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks fourth-best in total yards per game (471) and 20th-best in total yards allowed per game (294.9).

Houston Christian vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Houston, Texas Venue: Husky Stadium

Houston Christian vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

Houston Christian Incarnate Word 351.7 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471 (19th) 351.2 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.9 (8th) 151.9 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.2 (47th) 199.8 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.8 (4th) 3 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has 1,717 yards passing for Houston Christian, completing 55.1% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 169 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jesse Valenzuela, has carried the ball 90 times for 458 yards (50.9 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Darryle Evans has carried the ball 78 times for 332 yards (36.9 per game).

Karl Reynolds' 603 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 33 times and has registered 41 receptions and six touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has hauled in 12 passes while averaging 24.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Deuce McMillan has hauled in 15 grabs for 213 yards, an average of 23.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has compiled 2,064 yards on 64.6% passing while recording 15 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Timothy Carter is his team's leading rusher with 57 carries for 377 yards, or 41.9 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Jarrell Wiley has rushed for 306 yards on 63 carries with two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter leads his team with 989 receiving yards on 59 catches with seven touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has put together a 486-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 34 targets.

Jaelin Campbell's 30 catches (on 34 targets) have netted him 431 yards (47.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

