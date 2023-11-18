SEC opponents will do battle when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) battle the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Georgia vs. Tennessee?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia 31, Tennessee 24

Georgia 31, Tennessee 24 Georgia has been favored on the moneyline a total of nine times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Bulldogs have won all nine games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter.

Tennessee lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Volunteers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +280 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+9.5)



Tennessee (+9.5) Georgia is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 3-7 in their 10 games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

In Tennessee's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) Four of Georgia's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 58.5 points.

In the Tennessee's 10 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 58.5.

Georgia averages 40.6 points per game against Tennessee's 32, totaling 14.1 points over the matchup's total of 58.5.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53 54.4 49.8 Implied Total AVG 39.6 41.6 35 ATS Record 3-7-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-4-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 6-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.4 57 53.5 Implied Total AVG 34.6 38.8 29.3 ATS Record 6-3-0 5-0-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 5-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

