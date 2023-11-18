Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In Ellis County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Ellis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monsignor Scanlan High School at Waxahachie High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
