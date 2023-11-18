The Dallas Mavericks, with Derrick Jones Jr., face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, a 130-117 win over the Wizards, Jones totaled 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Jones' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-130)

Over 7.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-110)

Over 3.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+104)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bucks allowed 113.3 points per contest last year, 14th in the league.

Conceding 44.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 23.9 assists last year, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Bucks were 11th in the NBA last season, conceding 12.1 makes per game.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 19 8 0 0 2 1 2

