The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as only 2.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Mavericks vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 120 - Mavericks 118

Mavericks vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 2.5)

Bucks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-2.6)

Bucks (-2.6) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.2

The Mavericks sport a 7-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-9-0 mark of the Bucks.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 22.2% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Dallas and its opponents are more successful (83.3% of the time) than Milwaukee and its opponents (58.3%).

The Bucks have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-4) this season while the Mavericks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-1).

Mavericks Performance Insights

On offense, the Mavericks are the second-best team in the league (123.4 points per game). On defense, they are 25th (118.7 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Dallas is 22nd in the league in rebounds (42.1 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (45.8).

At 25.9 assists per game, the Mavericks are 12th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Dallas is fifth-best in the league in committing them (12.3 per game). It is 14th in forcing them (14.3 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Mavericks are best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 17.2. And they are best in 3-point percentage at 39.5%.

