Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Alamo Heights High School vs. Gregory-Portland High School Game - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, November 18, beginning at 2:00 PM CT, Gregory-Portland High School will meet Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, TX.
Alamo Heights vs. Gregory-P'land Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other San Patricio County Games This Week
Odem High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Yoakum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ingleside High School at Bandera High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pleasanton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Bexar County Games This Week
Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay Area Christian School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph High School at Industrial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Vanderbilt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Converse, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A. C. Jones High School at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jourdanton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Converse, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
