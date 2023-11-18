The Texas A&M Aggies (6-4) are heavily favored, by 41.5 points, versus the FCS Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kyle Field. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: SEC Network+

City: College Station, Texas

Venue: Kyle Field

Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-41.5) 56.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM

Week 12 Odds

Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Abilene Christian has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.

Texas A&M is 5-4-1 ATS this season.

