Orange Grove High School is hosting Wimberley High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, November 17.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wimberley vs. Orange Grove Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Schertz, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jim Wells County Games This Week

Alice High School at Lampasas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hays County Games This Week

Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: Converse, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.