Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Williamson County, Texas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gateway College Prep School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Little River, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gatesville High School at Jarrell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jarrell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bartlett High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bartlett, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
