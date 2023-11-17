Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Wharton County, Texas this week? We have what you need below.

    • Wharton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    El Campo High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Bernard High School at Poth High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

