WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is one game featuring a WAC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros versus the Texas State Bobcats.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
WAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Texas State Bobcats
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow WAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.