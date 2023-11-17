The No. 21 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) battle the Maryland Terrapins (1-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX Sports Networks

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Villanova went 10-7 when it shot better than 42.6% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Terrapins ranked 229th.

Last year, the Wildcats averaged 6.1 more points per game (69.6) than the Terrapins allowed (63.5).

Villanova had a 12-13 record last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Maryland Stats Insights

The Terrapins' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (43.7%).

Maryland put together an 18-3 straight up record in games it shot above 43.7% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked 341st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Terrapins ranked 162nd.

The Terrapins' 69.7 points per game last year were only 2.0 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

When Maryland gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-6.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Villanova played better when playing at home last year, averaging 70.4 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Wildcats allowed 3.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than in away games (68.6).

Villanova averaged 8.4 treys per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.3% points better than it averaged in road games (7.6 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Maryland Home & Away Comparison

Maryland scored more points at home (74.6 per game) than away (62.5) last season.

At home, the Terrapins gave up 61.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.4).

Beyond the arc, Maryland made more 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (34.3%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 American W 90-63 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/10/2023 Le Moyne W 83-57 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 76-72 Palestra 11/17/2023 Maryland - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/22/2023 Texas Tech - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Maryland Upcoming Schedule