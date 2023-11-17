Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi vs. Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 17, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville will meet Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX.
Veterans Mem. vs. VMHS Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Cameron County Games This Week
Rio Hondo High School at Goliad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Marion, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Benito High School at United High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victoria West High School at Harlingen South High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Nueces County Games This Week
Blanco High School at London High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Converse, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
