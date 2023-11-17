The Texas State Bobcats (1-2) and the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) meet in a game with no set line at Strahan Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Texas State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Strahan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Roadrunners Betting Records & Stats

In UTSA's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

The Roadrunners beat the spread 12 times in 32 games last season.

UTSA's .444 ATS win percentage (12-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Texas State's .419 mark (13-18-0 ATS Record).

UTSA vs. Texas State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas State 66 135.3 66.7 143.3 131.6 UTSA 69.3 135.3 76.6 143.3 142.7

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

The Roadrunners scored an average of 69.3 points per game last year, only 2.6 more points than the 66.7 the Bobcats allowed to opponents.

UTSA went 9-5 against the spread and 8-9 overall when it scored more than 66.7 points last season.

UTSA vs. Texas State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas State 13-18-0 17-14-0 UTSA 12-15-0 17-10-0

UTSA vs. Texas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas State UTSA 4-10 Home Record 8-10 7-7 Away Record 2-11 1-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

