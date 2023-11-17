The South Florida Bulls (5-5) are 16.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Alamodome. The total is 67.5 points for this game.

From an offensive standpoint, UTSA ranks 39th in the FBS with 31.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 55th in points allowed (365.2 points allowed per contest). South Florida ranks 49th in points per game (30.1), but it has been worse defensively, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 35.6 points allowed per contest.

UTSA vs. South Florida Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN2

UTSA vs South Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -16.5 -105 -115 67.5 -105 -115 -800 +550

UTSA Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Roadrunners rank -15-worst with 439.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 57th by allowing 351.3 total yards per game over their last three games.

Offensively, the Roadrunners have posted 37.3 points per game over their last three contests (36th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have allowed an average of 23.3 points on defense over that stretch (105th-ranked).

Over UTSA's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 95th in passing offense (237.0 passing yards per game) and -26-worst in passing defense (226.3 passing yards per game allowed).

With an average of 202.0 rushing yards per game on offense and 125.0 rushing yards allowed on defense over the last three games, the Roadrunners rank 47th and 82nd, respectively, during that timeframe.

The Roadrunners have one win against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

In UTSA's past three games, it has hit the over once.

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA's ATS record is 4-5-1 this season.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 16.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

UTSA games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (30%).

UTSA has put together a 7-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 77.8% of those games).

UTSA has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Roadrunners have an implied win probability of 88.9%.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has racked up 1,897 yards (189.7 ypg) on 162-of-252 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 183 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Kevorian Barnes has 606 rushing yards on 127 carries with six touchdowns.

Robert Henry has been handed the ball 89 times this year and racked up 482 yards (48.2 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has hauled in 66 catches for 801 yards (80.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 28 passes while averaging 48.1 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Devin McCuin has a total of 398 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 29 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Trey Moore has collected 14.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 14.0 TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.

Ken Robinson, UTSA's top tackler, has 48 tackles this year.

Elliott Davison has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

