The Texas State Bobcats (1-2) play the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners shot 41% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 44.5% the Bobcats' opponents shot last season.

Last season, UTSA had a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.

The Bobcats ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Roadrunners ranked 162nd.

The Roadrunners' 69.3 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 66.7 the Bobcats allowed.

When it scored more than 66.7 points last season, UTSA went 8-9.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

At home, UTSA put up 70 points per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.2).

At home, the Roadrunners allowed 71.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than they allowed away (83.5).

At home, UTSA sunk 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, one more than it averaged on the road (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than away (34.1%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule