The UTEP Miners (2-0) will meet the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Top Players (2022-23)

Shamar Givance: 11 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Calvin Solomon: 9.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Tae Hardy: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ze'Rik Onyema: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Otis Frazier III: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Sean Durugordon: 12.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Copeland: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlos Paez: 7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Guy Fauntleroy: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank 262nd 68.5 Points Scored 66.7 308th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 28.5 328th 54th 10 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 352nd 4.9 3pt Made 7.2 200th 268th 12 Assists 12.5 221st 350th 15 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.