UTEP vs. Austin Peay Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 17
Friday's contest between the UTEP Miners (3-0) and the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 74-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UTEP squad securing the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 17.
There is no line set for the game.
UTEP vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Don Haskins Center
UTEP vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTEP 74, Austin Peay 64
Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Austin Peay
- Computer Predicted Spread: UTEP (-9.8)
- Computer Predicted Total: 138.5
UTEP Performance Insights
- Last season, UTEP was 262nd in college basketball offensively (68.5 points scored per game) and 127th defensively (68.5 points allowed).
- With 31.7 rebounds per game and 29.8 rebounds conceded, the Miners were 183rd and 90th in the nation, respectively, last season.
- Last season UTEP was ranked 268th in the country in assists with 12 per game.
- Last year, the Miners were seventh-worst in the nation in 3-point makes (4.9 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (29.4%).
- UTEP gave up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 111th and 144th, respectively, in college basketball.
- Last season, UTEP attempted 69.8% of its shots from inside the arc, and 30.2% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 80.2% of UTEP's baskets were 2-pointers, and 19.8% were 3-pointers.
