The UTEP Miners (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Miners had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Governors' opponents knocked down.
  • UTEP had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Miners were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Governors ranked 328th.
  • Last year, the Miners put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Governors gave up (72.3).
  • When UTEP put up more than 72.3 points last season, it went 8-2.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively UTEP played better when playing at home last season, posting 69.9 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game away from home.
  • The Miners gave up 63.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.7).
  • UTEP averaged 4.8 threes per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (4.9, 30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 McMurry W 120-71 Don Haskins Center
11/9/2023 USAO W 123-72 Don Haskins Center
11/13/2023 UCSB W 89-76 Don Haskins Center
11/17/2023 Austin Peay - Don Haskins Center
11/22/2023 Cal - JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion

