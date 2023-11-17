The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) at Lloyd Noble Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Vaqueros Betting Records & Stats

UT Rio Grande Valley's games hit the over 16 out of 27 times last season.

The Vaqueros had 13 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 3.3% more often than Oklahoma (13-16-0) last year.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 67.7 146.4 67.5 145.7 134.9 UT Rio Grande Valley 78.7 146.4 78.2 145.7 151.4

Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends

The Vaqueros' 78.7 points per game last year were 11.2 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 9-7 against the spread and 14-7 overall when it scored more than 67.5 points last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 13-16-0 14-15-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 13-14-0 16-11-0

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma UT Rio Grande Valley 9-7 Home Record 12-6 2-8 Away Record 3-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

