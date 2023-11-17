The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) will face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Top Players (2022-23)

Justin Johnson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Will Johnston: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Daylen Williams: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Dima Zdor: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Ahren Freeman: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)

Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG UT Rio Grande Valley AVG UT Rio Grande Valley Rank 280th 67.7 Points Scored 78.7 28th 97th 67.5 Points Allowed 78.2 350th 278th 30.0 Rebounds 33.8 61st 341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 219th 7.0 3pt Made 6.9 229th 179th 13.0 Assists 15.8 21st 249th 12.5 Turnovers 15.6 359th

