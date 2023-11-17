Friday's game that pits the Texas State Bobcats (2-0) against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-2) at Strahan Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-56 in favor of Texas State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Vaqueros' most recent contest on Friday ended in a 65-64 loss to Florida International.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 74, UT Rio Grande Valley 56

Other WAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vaqueros averaged 62.3 points per game last season (237th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (262nd in college basketball). They had a -158 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 5.2 points per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley scored more in conference play (65.5 points per game) than overall (62.3).

In 2022-23, the Vaqueros scored 2.2 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than away (63.8).

UT Rio Grande Valley allowed fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than on the road (71.6) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.