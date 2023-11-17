Friday's game at United Supermarkets Arena has the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) squaring off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on November 17. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 victory for Texas Tech, who are favored by our model.

The Red Raiders enter this matchup following a 61-44 win over Lamar on Monday.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 74, Texas A&M-Commerce 65

Texas Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Raiders' +75 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 68.9 points per game (101st in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per contest (243rd in college basketball).

Texas Tech posted 67.7 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 1.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (68.9).

The Red Raiders put up 70.0 points per game at home last season. In away games, they averaged 65.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Texas Tech allowed 63.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, it allowed 72.3.

