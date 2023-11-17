Friday's game features the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) and the Texas State Bobcats (1-2) squaring off at Strahan Arena (on November 17) at 8:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-72 win for UTSA.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Strahan Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas State vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 81, Texas State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: UTSA (-9.0)

UTSA (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas State Performance Insights

On offense, Texas State was the 318th-ranked team in the country (66.0 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 73rd (66.7 points conceded per game).

Last season, the Bobcats were 283rd in the nation in rebounds (29.9 per game) and 28th in rebounds conceded (28.0).

Last season, Texas State was sixth-worst in the nation in assists at 9.9 per game.

The Bobcats were the 0-worst squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (4.4 per game) and 18th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.7%) last year.

Last season, Texas State was 51st in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 313th in defensive 3-point percentage (36.1%).

The Bobcats attempted 73.9% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 26.1% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 81.8% of the Bobcats' buckets were 2-pointers, and 18.2% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.