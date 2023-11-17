How to Watch the Texas Southern vs. Old Dominion Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-0) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Southern vs. Old Dominion 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers averaged only 2.1 fewer points per game last year (60.3) than the Monarchs gave up (62.4).
- Texas Southern went 2-6 last season when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.
- Last year, the 66.1 points per game the Monarchs scored were 10.6 fewer points than the Tigers gave up (76.7).
- Old Dominion went 6-0 last season when scoring more than 76.7 points.
Texas Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 76-59
|The Pit
|11/14/2023
|North American
|W 109-67
|Health & PE Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|SFA
|-
|Health & PE Arena
