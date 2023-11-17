TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
TCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Damion Baugh: 12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emanuel Miller: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike Miles: 17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 8.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles O'Bannon Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
Mississippi Valley State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terry Collins: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rayquan Brown: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyronn Mosley: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alvin Stredic Jr.: 7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kadar Waller: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|TCU Rank
|TCU AVG
|Mississippi Valley State AVG
|Mississippi Valley State Rank
|90th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|61
|357th
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|74.8
|310th
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|39th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|336th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|5.1
|346th
|18th
|16.1
|Assists
|10
|352nd
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|15.3
|357th
