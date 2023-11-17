The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) hope to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

TCU had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Delta Devils ranked 328th.

Last year, the Horned Frogs recorded just 0.5 more points per game (75.3) than the Delta Devils allowed (74.8).

TCU had a 17-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.8 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

TCU averaged 77.9 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.

The Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.3).

When playing at home, TCU sunk 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than away from home (5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to when playing on the road (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule