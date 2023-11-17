The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) hope to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
  • TCU had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Delta Devils ranked 328th.
  • Last year, the Horned Frogs recorded just 0.5 more points per game (75.3) than the Delta Devils allowed (74.8).
  • TCU had a 17-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.8 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

  • TCU averaged 77.9 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.
  • The Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.3).
  • When playing at home, TCU sunk 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than away from home (5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to when playing on the road (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southern W 108-75 Schollmaier Arena
11/9/2023 Omaha W 82-60 Schollmaier Arena
11/14/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 88-55 Schollmaier Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State - Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian - Schollmaier Arena

