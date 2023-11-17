How to Watch TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) hope to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- TCU had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Delta Devils ranked 328th.
- Last year, the Horned Frogs recorded just 0.5 more points per game (75.3) than the Delta Devils allowed (74.8).
- TCU had a 17-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.8 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- TCU averaged 77.9 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.
- The Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.3).
- When playing at home, TCU sunk 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than away from home (5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to when playing on the road (28.5%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern
|W 108-75
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/9/2023
|Omaha
|W 82-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/14/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 88-55
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
