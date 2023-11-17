The Friday college basketball schedule includes three games with a SWAC team in play. Among those games is the Southern Jaguars taking on the Miami Hurricanes.

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Texas Southern Tigers at Old Dominion Monarchs 11:00 AM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. UL Monroe Warhawks 5:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 - Southern Jaguars at Miami Hurricanes 5:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ACC Network X

