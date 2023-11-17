Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) will face the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)
- Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)
- Myles Burns: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amaree Abram: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ole Miss Rank
|Ole Miss AVG
|Sam Houston AVG
|Sam Houston Rank
|286th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|146th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|59.3
|4th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|33.9
|58th
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
