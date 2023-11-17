Friday's game features the Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) facing off at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-62 win for heavily favored Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 17.

The game has no set line.

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Where: University, Florida

University, Florida Venue: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 77, Sam Houston 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Ole Miss (-14.4)

Ole Miss (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

Sam Houston Performance Insights

Sam Houston was led by its defense last year, as it ranked fourth-best in the country by allowing only 59.3 points per game. It ranked 162nd in college basketball in points scored (72.2 per contest).

With 26.6 rebounds allowed per game, the Bearkats ranked sixth-best in college basketball. They ranked 58th in college basketball by grabbing 33.9 boards per contest.

Sam Houston put up 13.5 assists per game, which ranked them 143rd in the country.

The Bearkats ranked 14th-best in the nation by forcing 15.7 turnovers per game. They ranked 235th in college basketball by committing 12.4 turnovers per contest.

The Bearkats ranked 17th-best in the country with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They ranked 92nd in college basketball by making 8.1 treys per contest.

Sam Houston allowed 7.7 treys per game (240th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33% three-point percentage (120th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Sam Houston took 62.7% two-pointers (accounting for 69% of the team's baskets) and 37.3% from beyond the arc (31%).

