How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida
- TV: SEC Network+
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats shot 45.6% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 43.7% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Sam Houston had a 17-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.7% from the field.
- The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 48th.
- The Bearkats put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, only 3.1 more points than the 69.1 the Rebels gave up.
- When it scored more than 69.1 points last season, Sam Houston went 14-1.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Sam Houston averaged 14.5 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (65.3).
- In 2022-23, the Bearkats allowed 11 fewer points per game at home (53.2) than away (64.2).
- Beyond the arc, Sam Houston drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (39.5%) as well.
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Pacific
|W 64-57
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|L 79-73
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 85-70
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/22/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Trojan Arena
