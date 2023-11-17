The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida
  • TV: SEC Network+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • The Bearkats shot 45.6% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 43.7% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Sam Houston had a 17-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.7% from the field.
  • The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 48th.
  • The Bearkats put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, only 3.1 more points than the 69.1 the Rebels gave up.
  • When it scored more than 69.1 points last season, Sam Houston went 14-1.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Sam Houston averaged 14.5 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (65.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Bearkats allowed 11 fewer points per game at home (53.2) than away (64.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Sam Houston drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (39.5%) as well.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Pacific W 64-57 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/9/2023 Utah Valley L 79-73 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/12/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 85-70 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/17/2023 @ Ole Miss - C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
11/20/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
11/22/2023 Grambling - Trojan Arena

