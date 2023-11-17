The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida

C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida TV: SEC Network+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats shot 45.6% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 43.7% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Sam Houston had a 17-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.7% from the field.

The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 48th.

The Bearkats put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, only 3.1 more points than the 69.1 the Rebels gave up.

When it scored more than 69.1 points last season, Sam Houston went 14-1.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Sam Houston averaged 14.5 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (65.3).

In 2022-23, the Bearkats allowed 11 fewer points per game at home (53.2) than away (64.2).

Beyond the arc, Sam Houston drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (39.5%) as well.

