We have 2023 high school football action in Rockwall County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

    • Rockwall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Rockwall-Heath High School at Duncanville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Rockwall High School at Waxahachie High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

