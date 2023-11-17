The Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) play the Houston Rockets (6-3) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Alperen Sengun of the Rockets is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Clippers

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: BSSC, Space City Home Network

Rockets' Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Rockets defeated the Nuggets 107-104. With 26 points, Fred VanVleet was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 26 2 4 0 0 3 Alperen Sengun 23 8 5 1 2 0 Jeff Green 15 4 0 1 1 2

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun provides the Rockets 19.3 points, 9.0 boards and 6.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

VanVleet's averages on the season are 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest, making 37.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Jalen Green gets the Rockets 17.7 points, 5.0 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s averages for the season are 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists, making 37.8% of his shots from the field and 22.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Rockets receive 14.3 points per game from Dillon Brooks, plus 3.3 boards and 2.0 assists.

