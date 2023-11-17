Player props can be found for Paul George and Alperen Sengun, among others, when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and Space City Home Network

BSSC and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Rockets vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -118) 0.5 (Over: +140)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Sengun on Friday is 2.8 lower than his scoring average of 19.3.

His rebounding average of 9.0 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).

Sengun averages 6.7 assists, 2.2 more than Friday's over/under.

Sengun has knocked down 0.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (0.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -143)

The 15.3 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season is 2.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (17.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 7.0 per game -- is 0.5 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

VanVleet has averaged 2.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 19.5-point over/under for Jalen Green on Friday is 1.8 higher than his scoring average on the season (17.7).

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Green has collected 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).

He 1.0 made three-pointer average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +130)

The 23.5-point total set for George on Friday is 3.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 3.7 rebounds per game, 1.8 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).

George's season-long assist average -- 4.0 per game -- is 1.5 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (2.5).

George has hit 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -143)

The 21.5-point prop total set for Kawhi Leonard on Friday is 1.5 less than his season scoring average (23.0).

He has pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Leonard has averaged 5.0 assists this season, 1.5 more than his prop bet on Friday.

His 4.0 made three-pointers average is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

