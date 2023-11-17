The Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) hope to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (6-3) on November 17, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs on BSSC and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports

Rockets vs Clippers Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 47.1% from the field, one% higher than the 46.1% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

Houston is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.

The Rockets' 111 points per game are only 0.7 fewer points than the 111.7 the Clippers give up.

Houston is 3-1 when it scores more than 111.7 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets averaged 110.8 points per game at home last season, and 110.7 on the road.

At home, the Rockets conceded 115.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (122).

At home, the Rockets drained 10.5 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than they averaged away (10.4). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (32.5%).

Rockets Injuries