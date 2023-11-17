Rockets vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (6-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and Space City Home Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 217.5.
Rockets vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-5.5
|217.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 217.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The average over/under for Houston's outings this season is 216.8, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- Houston has gone 6-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Rockets have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Houston has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Houston has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Rockets vs Clippers Additional Info
Rockets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|6
|60%
|113.2
|224.2
|111.7
|217.5
|226.9
|Rockets
|4
|44.4%
|111
|224.2
|105.8
|217.5
|220.9
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- The Rockets average just 0.7 fewer points per game (111) than the Clippers give up to opponents (111.7).
- Houston is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 111.7 points.
Rockets vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|6-3
|0-1
|3-6
|Clippers
|4-6
|3-2
|4-6
Rockets vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Rockets
|Clippers
|111
|113.2
|20
|15
|3-1
|4-3
|3-1
|3-4
|105.8
|111.7
|3
|11
|5-1
|2-2
|5-1
|2-2
