The Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (6-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and Space City Home Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 217.5.

Rockets vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -5.5 217.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 217.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The average over/under for Houston's outings this season is 216.8, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Houston has gone 6-3-0 ATS this year.

The Rockets have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Rockets vs Clippers Additional Info

Rockets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 6 60% 113.2 224.2 111.7 217.5 226.9 Rockets 4 44.4% 111 224.2 105.8 217.5 220.9

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The Rockets average just 0.7 fewer points per game (111) than the Clippers give up to opponents (111.7).

Houston is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 111.7 points.

Rockets vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Rockets and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 6-3 0-1 3-6 Clippers 4-6 3-2 4-6

Rockets vs. Clippers Point Insights

Rockets Clippers 111 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 105.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.7 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-2 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

