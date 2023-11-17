The Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) match up with the Houston Rockets (1-3) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSC and Space City Home Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: BSSC, Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Rockets Games

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet collected 19.3 points last season, plus 7.2 assists and 4.1 boards.

Alperen Sengun averaged 14.8 points, 3.9 assists and 9.0 rebounds.

Jalen Green's numbers last season were 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s stats last season were 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.8% from the field and 30.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Dillon Brooks put up 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George puts up 27.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Kawhi Leonard averages 23.0 points, 5.7 boards and 5.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Russell Westbrook averages 11.3 points, 7.3 boards and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 60.0% from the floor and 50.0% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Ivica Zubac averages 14.0 points, 7.3 boards and 0.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).

Norman Powell averages 13.7 points, 1.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clippers Rockets 113.6 Points Avg. 110.7 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.6 47.7% Field Goal % 45.7% 38.1% Three Point % 32.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.