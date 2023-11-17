The LSU Tigers (1-2) and the North Texas Mean Green (2-1) take the floor at TD Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Texas vs. LSU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mean Green Betting Records & Stats

North Texas' games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

The Mean Green were 15-14-0 against the spread last season.

LSU (10-20-0 ATS) covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 18.4% less often than North Texas (15-14-0) last year.

North Texas vs. LSU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 67.6 132.1 70.7 126.5 139.2 North Texas 64.5 132.1 55.8 126.5 120.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Texas Insights & Trends

The Mean Green put up an average of 64.5 points per game last year, 6.2 fewer points than the 70.7 the Tigers gave up.

When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, North Texas went 5-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Texas vs. LSU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 10-20-0 14-16-0 North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0

North Texas vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU North Texas 10-8 Home Record 14-2 0-9 Away Record 10-3 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.6 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.