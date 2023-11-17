How to Watch North Texas vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The North Texas Mean Green (2-1) face the LSU Tigers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It starts at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU.
North Texas vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPNU
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green's 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Last season, North Texas had a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Mean Green were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 72nd.
- The Mean Green scored an average of 64.5 points per game last year, 6.2 fewer points than the 70.7 the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- North Texas went 8-0 last season when it scored more than 70.7 points.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison
- North Texas put up more points at home (65.6 per game) than away (63.5) last season.
- The Mean Green conceded fewer points at home (53.0 per game) than on the road (59.8) last season.
- North Texas drained more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.2%) than on the road (36.1%).
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 83-77
|UNT Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Omaha
|W 75-64
|UNT Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|L 53-52
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|LSU
|-
|TD Arena
|11/26/2023
|Angelo State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
