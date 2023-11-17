Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamb County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Lamb County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Lamb County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sudan High School at Plains High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Plains, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
