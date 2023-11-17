The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (6-4) on November 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 49.9% the Spurs allow to opponents.

In games Sacramento shoots better than 49.9% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Kings are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 24th.

The Kings average 114.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 124.1 the Spurs give up.

Sacramento has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 124.1 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

This season, San Antonio has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 11th.

The Spurs score only 3.4 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Kings give up (114.0).

San Antonio has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 114.0 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Kings have played better when playing at home this season, posting 120.8 points per game, compared to 108.4 per game in away games.

Sacramento is allowing 117.0 points per game this year at home, which is 6.0 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (111.0).

At home, the Kings are sinking 0.4 more three-pointers per game (14.6) than on the road (14.2). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to in road games (33.6%).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs score 116.8 points per game at home, 11.3 more than on the road (105.5). Defensively they allow 121.2 per game, 5.3 fewer points than on the road (126.5).

San Antonio is allowing fewer points at home (121.2 per game) than away (126.5).

At home the Spurs are collecting 31.8 assists per game, 4.5 more than away (27.3).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Alex Len Out Ankle Trey Lyles Out Calf

Spurs Injuries