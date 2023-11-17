Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in King County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in King County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
King County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Guthrie High School at Harrold High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Harrold, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.