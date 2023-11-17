There is an exciting high school matchup -- Bay City High School vs. Kilgore High School -- in Houston, TX on Friday, November 17, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kilgore vs. Bay City Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Gregg County Games This Week

Longview High School at Reedy High School