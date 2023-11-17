Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Jefferson County, Texas this week, we've got you covered below.
Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Port Neches-Groves High School at Rouse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cuero High School at Hamshire Fannett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
