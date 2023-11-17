Jalen Green and his Houston Rockets teammates take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 107-104 win over the Nuggets, Green put up nine points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Let's break down Green's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-111)

Over 19.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Over 3.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Over 2.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Clippers gave up 113.1 points per contest last year, 12th in the NBA.

The Clippers conceded 43.1 rebounds on average last season, 13th in the league.

Giving up an average of 25 assists last season, the Clippers were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Clippers were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Green vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2022 35 25 6 7 3 0 1 11/2/2022 30 22 4 1 3 0 1 10/31/2022 36 13 4 1 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.