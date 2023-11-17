Jae'Sean Tate plus his Houston Rockets teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 12, Tate put up three points, six rebounds and three steals in a 107-104 win against the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll examine Tate's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jae'Sean Tate Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Looking to bet on one or more of Tate's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 113.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Clippers were 13th in the league last season, giving up 43.1 per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers conceded 25 per game last season, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

The Clippers allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.